Family Seeks Answers After Soulard Shooting Case Declined

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 15, 2026 (STL.News) — The family of a 20-year-old man killed outside a Soulard bar is demanding more information after the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the person police identified as the shooter.

Darwin Vargas was killed during the early morning hours of June 28, 2026, outside Soulard Social Bar and Grill. Nearly seven weeks later, his relatives say they remain frustrated by the decision not to prosecute and by what they describe as a lack of direct explanation from prosecutors.

According to reporting by First Alert 4 Investigates, Vargas was leaving the establishment with relatives and friends when several confrontations broke out. His aunt, Kyla Daniels, said Vargas was behind a vehicle and involved in a scuffle when gunfire began.

Daniels said a bullet ricocheted off a nearby sign and struck Vargas as he attempted to move across the street. Vargas was critically wounded and died while being held by his cousin, according to the family’s account.

Soulard Shooting – Family questions self-defense explanation

The central dispute now centers on why prosecutors concluded they should not file criminal charges.

Daniels told First Alert 4 that police informed the family that the charging decision involved a claim of self-defense. She said the family has not received a direct explanation from the Circuit Attorney’s Office detailing how prosecutors reached that conclusion.

The family disputes the suggestion that the shooting amounted to self-defense or defense of another person.

According to Daniels, surveillance footage reviewed after the shooting appeared to show the shooter positioned in a parking lot more than 200 feet away. She described the gunfire as being directed toward the area where Vargas and others were located rather than being fired in response to an immediate threat. That characterization is the family’s interpretation of the evidence and has not been established by a court.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office confirmed that it declined to file charges.

In a statement provided to First Alert 4, the office said prosecutors review the evidence and facts of individual cases and make charging decisions based on applicable law. The office noted that homicide investigations can involve complicated questions concerning self-defense and the defense of other people.

Prosecutors also said their specific legal reasoning constitutes attorney work product and therefore cannot be disclosed. The office extended condolences to Vargas’ family.

Souland Shooting – Missouri self-defense law becomes key issue

Missouri law permits a person, under specified circumstances, to use force in defense of themselves or another person when the individual reasonably believes such force is necessary to protect against unlawful force.

The application of that law depends heavily on the circumstances surrounding an incident, including what threat existed, what the person using force reasonably believed at the time, and whether the level of force was legally justified.

St. Louis defense attorney Joel Schwartz, who is not involved in the Vargas case, told First Alert 4 that Missouri law can allow someone to intervene to protect another person when they reasonably believe the other individual faces imminent danger of serious or deadly force.

Schwartz cautioned that courts must evaluate self-defense cases individually. He also noted that applying a self-defense argument when substantial distance separates the shooter and the perceived threat could be unusual, depending on the complete circumstances and evidence.

No court has ruled that the shooting of Vargas was legally justified. The Circuit Attorney’s decision means prosecutors determined, based on the evidence available to them, not to pursue criminal charges at this time.

That distinction is important: declining to prosecute is not the same as a judicial finding that a shooting was justified.

Surveillance video at center of family’s concerns

Video evidence appears likely to remain central to the family’s questions.

Daniels said additional surveillance footage reviewed following Vargas’ death showed the distance between Vargas and the person identified as the shooter. Video from the incident also circulated on social media after the shooting.

The family believes that footage raises questions about whether Vargas or anyone near him represented an imminent threat to the shooter.

However, the complete investigative file, including all surveillance footage, witness statements and evidence considered by prosecutors, has not been publicly presented in court. Without that complete record, an independent determination about whether criminal charges were warranted cannot be made solely from publicly available video or the family’s description of the incident.

Vargas family says its effort will continue

For Vargas’ relatives, the decision has left them with questions about both the shooting and the process used to evaluate it.

Daniels told First Alert 4 that the family intends to continue pressing for answers and justice for Vargas.

The case illustrates the difficult legal questions prosecutors can face when a fatal shooting involves an assertion of self-defense or defense of another person. Prosecutors must determine not simply whether someone fired the fatal shot, but whether available evidence can support criminal charges and ultimately meet the state’s burden of proof.

In the Vargas case, police identified the shooter, according to the family’s account, but the Circuit Attorney’s Office declined prosecution after reviewing the evidence. No criminal case is currently pending against that individual in connection with Vargas’ death based on the publicly available information reviewed by STL.News.

The family, meanwhile, is continuing to seek a fuller explanation of how a night outside a Soulard establishment ended with the 20-year-old dead — and why the person identified as firing the shot will not currently face criminal charges.