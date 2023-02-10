Facial Exercises Effects: Do Face Exercises Work? 

Brussels (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Humans want to look beautiful and young and this is why they try different techniques to reach beauty standards. The face reflects the beauty of a person and people are striving hard to get flawless skin and a beautiful face. Many people search for a natural solution to prevent sagging skin. Fitness celebrities also endorse natural methods like facial workouts that are designed for slimming the face and preventing the aging process. But do face exercises work?

Countless books and websites promise great results from facial exercises. According to experts’ people who follow regular face exercises get miraculous results. There is no evidence that facial exercises are effective and they can slim the cheeks and reduce wrinkles. Medicine dermatologists and a 2018 study also claim that these exercises can work. It is not a good idea to give up on facial exercises as larger studies support the idea.

What Is Facial Exercise?

Making repetitive motions on your face to activate and build muscles is called facial exercises. It is a great idea to try resistance training for the face and this will help to strengthen the matrix that holds the muscles up. If there is sagging around the jaw and eyes, then you can try out facial exercises. Facial aging is due to the loss of elasticity and it can be prevented with the help of facial exercise. The idea behind face exercises is that they help in building up the muscle. The fat pads on your face stay in place and make the face appear to be fuller and more youthful.

Do Facial exercises help with slimming your face?

If you do facial exercises for 20 weeks, then it may not help you with slimming your face effectively. Generally speaking, exercising muscles can burn calories and this could mean weight loss. However, we cannot tell which body part will reduce this calorie burn. Facial massage can help to reduce face fat to an extent.

This massage makes the facial muscles work and this can reduce the flesh of the face. These facial exercises can strengthen your muscles, but if you want to get slimmer cheeks, then face exercises will not take you there alone.

Spot reduction might not work even if you do any type of workout. The only way to reduce facial fat is to lose weight. Overall weight loss by doing proper diet and exercise can help you with losing fat from the face. Facial workouts alone might not be sufficient to reduce face fat. Working out your facial muscles might not give you the results that you need.

Are Facial Exercises Effective For Wrinkle Reduction?

The muscles in the face have a complex web and they get attached to the bone and the skin. Unlike the bone the skin of your face is elastic and it can provide a little resistance. Repetitive movements of your facial exercises will not help with reducing wrinkles. Working out with facial muscles will pull on the skin but will not reduce wrinkles.

Signs of aging appear the moment you get old. This is why people look for ways to reduce their wrinkles. The cheek muscles can get tight with the help of these exercises but it might not reduce the wrinkles.

The idea is that using exercises to tone the muscles can prevent wrinkles but it might not be completely true. Botox is one of the best ways to prevent wrinkles. The procedure freezes the muscles and leads to facial paralysis. The procedures help to make the skin smoother and you also get less-wrinkled skin as they get paralyzed with Botox.

Are Facial Exercises Helpful In Any Way?

Exercising your facial muscles 30 minutes a day can help you to get toned skin. The best way to reduce your face fat is to go the nonsurgical way. This will help you to slim down your face as a whole. It is best to go with diet and exercise as this is the most effective way to make your face slimmer. Everybody is different, and your fuller face could be the result of the bone structure.

The experts in dermatology at North Western University say that preventing muscles is possible with the help of Botox. If your goal is to prevent the appearance of wrinkles on your face then you must stay hydrated, and follow the right moisturizing methods.

Facial acupressure massage can relax the muscles and relieve tension. If erasing wrinkles is your goal, then you must consult a facial plastic surgeon. The muscles in the face get toned when you follow a face exercise routine every day. In simple words, facial exercises might work but they would not give you the apparent and desired results.

What Are The Best Anti-Aging Facial Exercises To Do At Home?

The Northwestern University study revealed that Happy Face Yoga is the best exercise to reduce aging on your skin. Another effective exercise is The Cheek Lifter and the Eyebrow Lifter. These two exercises have been proven to be effective in preventing skin aging and sagging.

For Cheek Lifter, open the mouth and form an O. Smile to lift the cheek muscles and place your fingers at the tip part of the cheek. Release the muscles and lower the muscles. Repeating this move several times can help you to reduce the fat muscles and tone them.

For the Eyebrow Lifter, you just have to smile. Press your three fingertips under your eyebrows and force your eyes to open. Frown your eyebrows and against your fingers. Close your upper eyelids and roll the eyeballs up. Hold this pose for 20 seconds.

Gua sha is a great technique that has a long and sacred history in Chinese medicine. It is used to both prevent and treat the disease. Gua sha tools are available commonly in the market and they help with lymphatic drainage and relax the facial muscles. You will get long-lasting facial contour effects by using this technique.