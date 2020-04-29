Enid Man Jerry Ritchie Sentenced to Twenty Years in Prison for Possessing a Gun While Dealing Meth

(STL.News) – Jerry James Kendall Ritchie, 32, of Enid, Oklahoma, has been sentenced to 240 months in prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing.

Ritchie was indicted on November 13, 2018, with three counts—possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm—all of which stemmed from his October 19, 2018 arrest by Enid Police Department officers. At trial, the government presented evidence that Mr. Ritchie attempted to flee from law enforcement and then refused to comply with police officers when he was finally caught.

During the subsequent search of the vehicle, Enid Police Officers located approximately 13.9 grams of methamphetamine and a hand gun hidden under the hood of the vehicle.

Following a trial last year, on April 11, 2019, the jury found Ritchie guilty on all counts.

Today, U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk sentenced Ritchie to 180 months in prison on the drug count, which was run concurrent to 120 months on the firearm count, to be followed by 60 additional months on the conviction for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, for a total sentence of 240 months in prison. Judge Palk also imposed three years of supervised release.

This case is the result of an investigation by the Enid Police Department and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Wilson McGarry and Nicholas Patterson prosecuted the case.

This case is part of the work of the Organized Crimes and Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Department of Justice’s signature initiatives to address and reduce drug-related criminal activity.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE