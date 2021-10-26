US State Department on Elections in Iraq

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States welcomes the UN Security Council’s Press Statement on Iraq’s October 10 election. We congratulate the people and the Government of Iraq for a secure, technically sound, and largely peaceful election process. Iraq’s election was an opportunity for Iraqi voters to determine their future through a government that reflects their will. We join the international community in condemning the threats of violence against the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), and other Iraqis and urge all parties to respect the rule of law and the integrity of the electoral process. The United States looks forward to working with the new government once formed to strengthen our strategic partnership on our many shared interests, including Iraq’s stability and sovereignty, economic empowerment, anti-corruption efforts, energy independence, climate, and the protection of human rights.