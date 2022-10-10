ECB and PBoC extend currency swap deal



© Reuters. Euro and Yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken May 8, 2017. Picture taken May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank and the People’s Bank of China have extended for a further three years a currency swap deal aimed at ensuring euro area banks do not run our of renminbi, the ECB said on Monday.

The arrangement will run through 8 October 2025, with its maximum size unchanged at 350 billion renminbi and 45 billion euros ($43.65 billion).

“From a Eurosystem perspective, the arrangement serves as a backstop facility to address potential sudden and temporary CNY liquidity shortages for euro area banks as a result of disruptions in the renminbi market,” the ECB said.

($1 = 1.0309 euros)