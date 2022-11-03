Dow drops 200 points after Powell signals more hikes

Wall Street ‘s main indexes opened lower on Thursday as yields climbed against the backdrop of worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle is far from over, despite hints of smaller rate increases in the future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 273 points lower, or 0.85%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 1.1% each.

Stocks initially received a boost after the Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by 75 basis points as expected, and the policy announcement left open the possibility of smaller increments.

However, such optimism was quickly doused after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was “very premature” to discuss when the central bank might pause the rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P 500 ended 2.5% lower on Wednesday, marking its biggest percentage decline in almost a month.

While traders are still split between the odds of a 50 bps and 75 bps rate hike in December, the peak Fed funds rate is seen climbing to 5% or higher next year, compared with a prior estimate of 4.50%-4.75% rise..

