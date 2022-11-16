Dominic Raab: Two formal complaints made against Deputy Prime Minister



Two formal complaints have been made against Dominic Raab following bullying allegations. The deputy prime minister said he has written to Rishi Sunak to “request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me”. He tweeted on Wednesday: “I look forward to addressing these complaints, and continuing to serve as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary, and Lord Chancellor.” It comes after days of questions and allegations about his conduct towards junior colleagues.Read MoreMr Raab, who is due to step in for Mr Sunak at PMQs later on Wednesday, said he will “cooperate fully” with an investigation. More to follow.