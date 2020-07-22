Discover Financial Services Declares Semi-Annual Dividend for Series C Preferred and Quarterly Dividend for Common Stock

RIVERWOODS, IL (STL.News) The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock payable on September 3, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services also declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $2,750 per share. The dividend equals $27.50 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on October 30, 2020, to the holders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2020.