Despite wiping out 70% value from IPO price, JP Morgan see 60% upside in Paytm

Global brokerage firm JP Morgan remains positive on the new-age internet player , which is the parent operated fintech platform .

The brokerage firm believes that Paytm is undergoing a model shift from chasing ‘growth at any loss’ to ‘profitability at scale’ now. Moderation in indirect expenses Q2 onwards should hence be a catalyst, it said.

Paytm is the leading fintech company in India, having built more sources of monetization across payments, commerce and financial services than all of its competitors.

However, the global broker has highlighted lower-than-anticipated growth in MTU (monthly transacting users), muted loan growth and adverse regulatory risks to payment MDRs and restrictions on digital lending as the key risks for the company.

Paytm maintained its guidance of adjusted EBITDA profitability by September 2023. Most investors remain skeptical of the target, given the sharp increase in indirect expenses since listing, negating gains in contribution margin since last year.

JP Morgan said that the contribution margin should enjoy incremental tailwinds from incentive income from below-normal loss rates in syndicated loans, scale-up of co-brand credit card issuances, and potential UPI person to merchant subsidy.



“We expect Paytm to see strong revenue growth across all its business segments thanks to device monetisation in payments, financial services cross-selling, ticketing recovery and rising ad monetisation,” it added.

JP Morgan estimates an incremental contribution margin of 60 per cent, suggesting scope for further improvement and Q2 earnings print on loss reduction rate will be a key catalyst. It said that the financial services business remains a key value driver.

JP Morgan said that Paytm has been improving the margins of its payments business driven by scale-up of merchant devices and rationalising processing cost. “Tailwinds to margins exist from potential UPI P2M monetisation,” it said.

It also positive on the competitive intensity could moderate in the payments or digital lending space from fintechs given the tightening of funding and regulatory hold in the sector.

Paytm has launched its mega IPO to raise Rs 18,300 crore via its initial stake sale in November 2021. It was the second largest issue float in the primary markets, after the Rs 21,000 crore IPO by

.

The company, which sold its shares for Rs 2,150 apiece, has been dwindling since listing. The scrip has lost more than 70 per cent of its value from the issue price trading near Rs 635 on Friday.

The foreign broker believes that Q2 earnings will be key to see evidence of loss reduction and increasing confidence in September 23 breakeven.The increase in indirect expenses could moderat, driving significant operating jaws in adjusted EBITDA losses.

“Paytm has been reinvesting gains in contribution margin back into marketing and its device business buildout which has limited its EBITDA margin improvement,” it added. “This will be key to Paytm achieving its guidance for a given target.”

It has maintained its buy call in Paytm keeping its target price of Rs 1,000 intact on the counter, which is about 60 per cent higher than its Friday’s lows.

