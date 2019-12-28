Delaware man, Britt Bowen Sentenced to 10-year prison sentence for rape, impregnating a teenager with developmental disabilities

Dover, DE (STL.News) Deputy Attorney General Monil Amin secured a 10-year prison sentence for a man who raped and impregnated a teenager with developmental disabilities. In June 2018, Britt Bowen, 45, of Newark sexually assaulted the victim while in his care. Bowen was arrested after DNA evidence revealed him to be the father. In August 2019, Bowen pleaded guilty to Rape Second Degree. A Superior Court judge sentenced Bowen to 10 years in prison, including completion of the Transitions sex offender program, followed by 6 months of either home confinement or work release, then 3 years of probation. Bowen must also register as a Tier 3 sex offender. DOJ social worker Lisa Rapko assisted with the case.