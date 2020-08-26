Delaware Governor Carney Signs 25th Modification to State of Emergency Declaration

(STL.News) – Governor John Carney on Wednesday signed the 25th modification to his State of Emergency declaration, formalizing new face covering requirements for children. The modification also requires Delaware schools to notify families if they become aware of positive cases of COVID-19 in their schools.

“Delawareans are beating this virus and driving our numbers down. But if we hope to get more children and educators back in school, and more Delawareans back to work, we need to stay vigilant, ” said Governor Carney. “Wear a face mask. Wash your hands frequently. Stay at least six feet away from others. Stay home if you’re sick. And – whether you have symptoms or you don’t – consider getting a test at de.gov/gettested.”

The modification also suspends formal observations under the DPAS II system until November 1, and directs the Department of Education to work with educators to develop a modified system for tracking student growth, taking into account the challenges of remote and hybrid learning. For the months of September and October, the Department of Education will work with districts, charters, and educators on informal observation strategies and ensure educators are receiving feedback and administrators are giving feedback in a new way given the challenges presented by hybrid and remote learning.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

