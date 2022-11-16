Cryptopunks Climb Past Bored Ape NFT Floor Values Amid Crypto Market Carnage

During the last five days, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) stemming from the Cryptopunks NFT collection have surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs in terms of floor value. Statistics over the last ten days show the floor value of Cryptopunks NFTs remained above the 60 ether zone, while BAYC-based NFT floor values dropped below the 60 ether range.

Cryptopunk Floor Values Race Ahead of Bored Ape NFTs

Statistics recorded on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, indicate that Cryptopunks NFTs are now more valuable than Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs, as far as floor values are concerned. At 8:00 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, the lowest-valued Cryptopunk is around 66.50 ether which equates to 83,027 nominal U.S. dollars.

At the same time, BAYC’s current floor value is 58.50 ETH, which equates to $73,039 using current ethereum (ETH) exchange rates. Ten days ago, BAYC’s floor value on Nov. 5, 2022, was around 78 ether according to nftpricefloor.com stats saved to archive.org.

Furthermore, on the same day, the Cryptopunks NFT floor was 66.70 ether but on Nov. 5, ETH was changing hands for $1,650 per unit. Ten days later, ethereum’s USD value per unit is $1,253 or more than 24% lower on Nov. 15.

In early August 2021, the floor value of Cryptopunks surpassed BAYC’s floor value up until the first week of January 2022. Minus a few brief occasions and this week’s instance, BAYC’s floor value has been higher than Cryptopunks for most of 2022.

Bitcoin.com News reported on the Cryptopunks temporarily scaling past BAYC’s floor on Aug. 21, 2022. At that time, NFT floor values from both collections were above the 64 ether range, and ETH was trading for roughly $1,610 per unit.

This week’s NFT sales across the board are down 24% from last week’s NFT sales. $114.81 million in NFTs were sold this week, with the BAYC collection commanding the number one position in terms of the most sales.

Out of 88 total transactions, $6,443,320 in BAYC sales were recorded during the past seven days, according to cryptoslam.io stats. Cryptopunks held this past week’s third position in terms of sales with $1,057,812 in sales across 12 total transactions.

Both blue-chip NFT collections represented 8.51% of Ethereum’s total $88.10 million in sales during the last seven days. BAYC’s all-time sales equate to $2.50 billion in sales, while Cryptopunks has amassed $2.42 billion in sales.

Today, Cryptopunks and BAYC NFTs still lead the pack when it comes to the most expensive floor values in the NFT realm. Notable floor price contenders this week include the Where My Vans Go NFTs, QQL Mint Pass, Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), Azuki, and DigiDaigaku NFTs.

On Tuesday evening (ET), Cryptopunks has an overall market valuation of around 665,000 ether ($837.52M) based on the current floor price. BAYC NFTs, on the other hand, have a market cap estimated to be around 579,000 ether or $729.18 million.

Azuki, BAYC, Blue-Chip NFTS, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Cryptopunk NFTs, cryptopunks, DigiDaigaku, Floor Value, Floors, Market Cap, Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), NFT industry, NFT Markets, NFT realm, NFT sales, NFT Values, NFTs, Non-fungible tokens

Jamie Redman

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



