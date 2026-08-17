Criteo Faces Investor Investigations After Stock Drop

NEW YORK, August 17, 2026 (STL.News) Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) is facing multiple shareholder investigations after the advertising technology company reported weaker second-quarter financial results and sharply reduced its full-year outlook, triggering a significant decline in its stock price.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announced Monday that it is investigating potential violations of federal securities laws on behalf of Criteo investors who suffered losses. The investigation follows CRTO’s August 5 release of second-quarter 2026 results and a substantial revision to its expectations for the remainder of the year.

Importantly, the announcement concerns an investigation, not a securities class-action lawsuit already filed against Criteo. At this stage, the investigating firms are evaluating whether investors may have potential securities claims. An investigation does not establish that Criteo or any of its executives violated securities laws.

Levi & Korsinsky is also not alone. STL.News identified additional firms or investor-rights operations publicly soliciting CRTO shareholders in connection with the August disclosures.

Other firms investigating CRTO

As of August 17, organizations that have publicly announced investigations or potential securities claims involving Criteo include:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP — investigating potential federal securities-law violations following CRTO’s financial results and revised outlook.

— investigating potential federal securities-law violations following CRTO’s financial results and revised outlook. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC — says it is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CRTO securities. Its case listing currently identifies CRTO as a pending investigation.

— says it is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CRTO securities. Its case listing currently identifies CRTO as a pending investigation. SueWallSt — announced an investigation concerning potential securities claims and whether CRTO adequately disclosed pressures affecting its fiscal 2026 outlook.

The existence of several investigations should not be interpreted as evidence of securities violations. These are independently announced inquiries by firms seeking information from shareholders who may have suffered investment losses.

STL.News found no basis as of publication to characterize these announcements as a filed CRTO securities class action with an established class period and court-imposed lead-plaintiff deadline. That distinction is significant for investors evaluating the notices.

Criteo’s second-quarter results trigger scrutiny.

The investigations center on the gap between CRTO’s earlier 2026 expectations and the significantly weaker outlook disclosed in August.

CRTO reported second-quarter revenue of $428 million, down 11% from the comparable period a year earlier. Gross profit was $222 million, representing a 14% decline, while Contribution ex-TAC fell 13% to $255 million.

Net income was $12 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared with $23 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA fell 18% to $73 million, while adjusted net income totaled $41 million, producing adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.80.

The figures were accompanied by a significant change in CRTO’s outlook.

The company said it now expects full-year 2026 Contribution ex-TAC to decline 10% to 12% at constant currency. Earlier in the year, investors had been given a considerably stronger outlook for the business. The rapid deterioration between the earlier guidance and the August forecast has become a central focus of the shareholder investigations.

CRTO’s results also showed particular weakness in parts of the business. Regulatory filings show Retail Media revenue fell 21% to about $47.9 million, while Performance Media revenue fell 10% to about $380.1 million. CRTO attributed part of the Retail Media weakness to scope changes involving two clients.

SueWallSt’s investigation highlighted a roughly $75 million full-year Retail Media client scope-reduction headwind, including about $27 million in the second quarter, along with weakness in the Asia-Pacific region and foreign-exchange pressure.

Earlier outlook draws attention.n

The timeline preceding the August announcement is particularly relevant.

In May, CRTO had communicated expectations that were materially stronger than the forecast ultimately issued three months later. The company’s outlook had pointed toward a much more favorable trajectory for Contribution ex-TAC during fiscal 2026.

By August 5, however, Criteo was forecasting a 10% to 12% decline at constant currency. The magnitude and speed of that change are now among the issues firms representing or seeking to represent investors are examining.

An investigation into securities claims generally seeks to determine whether a company should have disclosed information earlier, whether previous public statements were materially misleading when made, and whether investors suffered losses after corrective information reached the market.

Those are questions being investigated. They are not findings of wrongdoing.

Criteo’s own August announcement acknowledged the disappointing operating performance while emphasizing its longer-term strategy.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Komasinski described second-quarter top-line performance as disappointing but said the company’s long-term strategy remained unchanged. Criteo said it continues to focus on its Commerce Intelligence strategy, improve execution, and diversify its business.

Finance leadership also changes.

Criteo announced a senior management change alongside its August 5 results.

The company appointed Connor McGogney as chief financial officer effective August 10. McGogney succeeded Sarah Glickman, who had served as CFO for six years. Criteo said Glickman would remain with the company as an adviser through the end of September to assist with the transition.

The leadership change itself is not evidence of misconduct, and Criteo presented it as an orderly transition. Its timing, however, places it among the developments investors may consider while evaluating the company’s changing financial outlook.

What Levi & Korsinsky is investigating

Levi & Korsinsky said its investigation concerns potential securities-law violations and whether Criteo may have made materially false or misleading statements concerning its fiscal 2026 business trajectory and Contribution ex-TAC expectations.

The firm is seeking contact with investors who suffered losses in CRTO shares.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman is conducting a separate investigation into potential claims involving purchasers of Criteo securities. The firm’s current case database lists Criteo as a pending investigation rather than an established securities class action.

SueWallSt similarly says it is examining whether Criteo adequately disclosed client-scope reductions and other pressures underlying its earlier fiscal-year expectations.

Investors should understand that law firms frequently announce investigations following significant stock-price declines, earnings disappointments or unexpected changes in corporate guidance. Some investigations ultimately result in lawsuits, while others do not.

What Criteo investors should watch

The next major question is whether any investigating firm proceeds from an inquiry to filing a securities complaint in federal court.

If a lawsuit is filed, the complaint would typically identify specific allegedly misleading statements, an alleged class period, defendants and the legal basis for the claims. A federal court would then oversee the litigation, and investors could eventually face a deadline for seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

The investigation notices reviewed by STL.News.

For now, investors should distinguish between Criteo’s verified financial disclosures and allegations or questions raised by shareholder law firms.

Criteo’s second-quarter numbers and revised guidance are company-reported facts. Questions about whether earlier statements violated federal securities laws remain allegations under investigation.

Criteo’s next financial reports and any additional disclosures about Retail Media client changes, operating conditions and its revised 2026 outlook could provide investors with further information about the company’s performance.

STL.News will continue monitoring the matter for any securities complaint, additional investigating firms, company response, regulatory filing or other material development involving Criteo and CRTO shareholders.

Investor Notice: This article is independent news coverage and is not legal, investment, or financial advice. The investigations described above do not constitute findings of wrongdoing, and STL.News has not identified a court ruling establishing securities-law violations by Criteo or its executives in connection with these matters. Investors should conduct their own research and consult qualified legal or financial professionals regarding their individual circumstances.