Connecticut: Bill Against Sale of Stolen of Catalytic Converters

Governor Lamont Signs Legislation Cracking Down on the Sale of Stolen of Catalytic Converters

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has signed into law Public Act 22-43, which enacts several new requirements to how motor vehicle recyclers, scrap metal processors, junk dealers, junk yard owners and operators, and motor vehicle repair shops receive and sell catalytic converters.

The measure was approved as part of an effort to crack down on the sale of stolen catalytic converters, and is specifically focused on deterring criminals at the point-of-sale. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and have been the targets of a rash of thefts in recent years.

“Cracking down on the theft and vandalism of motor vehicles requires a multifaceted approach, and one of those tactics includes making it more difficult for criminals to profit from the sale of stolen parts,” Governor Lamont said. “This law also enacts new requirements that will help law enforcement more easily track down who is selling stolen parts and put a stop to their criminal activity. I thank the bipartisan members of the legislature for approving this bill and sending it to my desk so that I could sign it into law. The easy ability to sell stolen parts is a major reason why motor vehicle theft and vandalism occurs, and this law will help serve as a deterrent.”

Under the legislation that was signed today, it will now be illegal for motor vehicle recyclers to receive a vehicle’s catalytic converter unless it is physically attached to a motor vehicle. In addition, recyclers must affix or write a stock number on the part, and create a written record of the transaction, including the name, address, telephone number, license number, and automobile VIN number of the customer.

For scrap metal processors, junk dealers, and junk yard owners and operators, they cannot accept a catalytic converter that is not physically attached to a motor vehicle, unless they:

Record the place and date of the transaction, a description of the catalytic converter, and the amount paid; Record a description of the seller and the seller’s name, address, and driver’s license number; Affix or write a stock number on the catalytic converter; Record the license plate number of the motor vehicle that was used to transport the catalytic converter; Obtain from the seller a statement that they own the catalytic converter; and Take a photograph or video of the seller and their driver’s license.

In addition, sellers may only sell one catalytic converter per day to a scrap metal dealer. Scrap metal processors and junk dealers can only pay a seller by check, which is mailed to their home address.

Scrap metal processors and junk dealers will now also be required to electronically submit all of their information on catalytic converter sales to the Connecticut State Police once per week.

The law takes effect July 1, 2022.