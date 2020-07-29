Columbia Police Investigating Emmitt Hart’s Death at LakeShore Village Apartments

Columbia, SC (STL.News) Yesterday marked the year anniversary of the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Emmitt Hart at Lakeshore Village Apartments. Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators continue to ask the public for information to help solve the case.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, Hart died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. CPD officers initially responded to 7645 Garners Ferry Road on Saturday, July 27, 2019. To this day, people remain reluctant to call CPD or Crimestoppers with valuable information.

Can you help? Your call can remain anonymous when you contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

