Columbia MO police investigate two shots fired incidents

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) In the early hours of Saturday, May 16, Columbia police responded to two incidents of shots fired in a residential neighborhood in North Columbia.

The first incident occurred at approximately 3:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Bodie Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a residence with several bullet holes. One intact bullet was recovered from the door. There were no reported injuries. Surveillance video from a neighbor showed shots being fired from a white or silver SUV which fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

While officers were investigating the call on Bodie Drive, they heard approximately 13 shots being fired in the south, near the area of Derby Ridge Drive and Smiley Lane. When officers arrived there were several damaged vehicles and houses located in the 4400 block of Derby Ridge Drive. Bullets were recovered from a car and the siding of a residence.

There were no reported injuries. No shell casings were located at or near either scene.

These are active and ongoing investigations and there are no further details to provide.

If anyone has any additional information, they are encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573.875. TIPS to remain anonymous.

Case number(s): 2020-004011 and 2020-004013

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE