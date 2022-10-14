CoinCRED enters the UAE cryptocurrency market – AMBCrypto News

The future crypto capital- Dubai, is having tremendous growth. The government’s proactive support is the main driving force for building a conducive ecosystem for all cryptocurrency and web3-related companies. The VARA (Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority) is the sole authority for governing virtual assets. The pragmatism shown by the UAE for having crystal clear rules and regulations is captivating for crypto companies, especially crypto exchanges. According to the reports, UAE houses more than 1500 crypto and web3 companies.

Reaping benefits from this situation, another crypto exchange, CoinCRED, has officially announced Dubai as its headquarters and claims to launch itself at an international level. Even in this scorching crypto winter, it is aiming high and, as part of its business strategy, moved to Dubai. The CoinCRED exchange got IFZA’s free zone trading license approval.

About CoinCRED

Talking about its entrepreneurial journey, it is a year-old exchange. It celebrated its first anniversary on 9 September. Discussing about the leadership at CoinCRED.Mr. Rafiuddin Khan Mohammed, the founder of CoinCRED, has 10+ years of IT industry experience and 7+ years of experience as an angel investor in many Indian IT start-ups.

The Co-founder and CEO of the exchange, Mr. Ubaid Chand, has over 5 years of experience in blockchain technology and crypto trading strategies.

Indeed, their rigorous and vigorous decision-making & managerial skill set has helped CoinCRED to grow steadily. Under their leadership, CoinCRED aims to become the global hegemon of the crypto market.

CoinCRED’s IT team claims infrastructure to build the safest and most secure crypto exchange, which cannot be hacked. The exchange complies with all the global cybersecurity standards.

The exchange’s significant achievement is to become the launchpad of GanderCoin- India’s first crypto coin. As per the reports, the exchange has shown an average growth rate of 19.4% per quarter, which is excellent considering the market conditions.

The market differentiator through which CoinCRED is positioning itself in the market is its user-friendly UI/UX. The exchange has designed its application with a fantastic UI/UX, which sets it apart from all other exchanges. The exchange helps users to trade easily and swiftly.

Mr. Ubaid Chand, CEO of CoinCRED, said, “We understood the market demand for having an application with a simple interface that can accommodate all the crypto beginners and experts.”

Services

With its new launch, it has altered its service charges as well. The new service charges are mentioned below:

CoinCred has all the prominent cryptocurrencies enlisted on its platform.

The first-time user will get the reward of 1 USD in their wallet on sign up.

Users can start their crypto journey investment with just 1 USD on this platform.

The referral reward shall be $1 after a successful trade by the referee.

The Deposit limit starts from $10.

The withdrawal coin limit is BTC-400, ETH- 4500, BNB-28000, USDT-8000000, and GAND-35000000.

There will be no charges on withdrawal and deposit.

Buying and selling limit options for cryptocurrency for a convenient trading experience.

It will provide a credit limit of up to 50 percent of the invested value.

It offers easy-to-comprehend market chart analysis for a good quality trading experience.

CoinCRED’s UAE market plan

The CoinCRED exchange has launched an exclusive offer of Zero transaction fees with some terms and conditions as part of the marketing plan.

Furthermore, the exchange is coming up with a trade and earn campaign. It has already begun with advertisements on its social media handles, i.e., Facebook and Instagram. The campaign is about earning free random coins at specific time slots to every user who conducts trade on its platform. The offer will only be valid for buying and consist of terms and conditions like minimum transaction amount etc. The offer’s operations will take some time.

The exchange also plans to bring up all sorts of crypto derivatives on its platform. The exchange will also bring multiple payment gateways for users across the world.

With its launch, the cryptocurrency exchange CoinCRED has also entered the P2P section with its UAE launch. While discussing the Dubai market plan, the founder of CoinCRED, Mr. Mohammad Rafiuddin Khan, said, “we are very optimistic about performing well in the Dubai market and hopeful of achieving our targets through our market plan. There are several more things in the pipeline which we have planned. We are well set and are in the process of completing our plan”.

Conclusion

We can expect a lot from CoinCRED.Even in the current market conditions, it is thinking about expansion. It also provides services with unmatched rates, which can become a driving force for all crypto enthusiasts. As crypto investors or traders, we constantly search for the best services at the lowest prices. CoinCRED can be a wise choice for you which will help you to book profits from the market at a faster rate.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

