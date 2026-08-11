CME Group Expands 24/7 Trading to 100-Ounce Silver Futures

CHICAGO, IL – August 11, 2026 (STL.News) CME Group is expanding around-the-clock trading in its precious metals products after a strong debut for weekend gold futures, announcing plans to introduce 24/7 trading for its 100-Ounce Silver futures beginning Sept. 11, 2026, pending regulatory review. The move follows strong early demand for continuous trading in the exchange’s 1-Ounce Gold futures contract and reflects growing interest from both retail and institutional investors seeking access to precious metals markets outside traditional trading hours.

The announcement marks another step in CME Group’s effort to provide nearly continuous access to key commodities as global events increasingly influence prices around the clock. Unlike traditional exchange hours, 24/7 trading allows market participants to react immediately to geopolitical developments, economic data, central bank actions, and other market-moving events regardless of when they occur.

Strong Demand Drives Expansion

CME Group said the decision follows a successful launch of 24/7 trading for its 1-Ounce Gold futures contract on July 24.

Since weekend trading began, market participants have traded more than 53,000 contracts during weekend sessions, representing approximately $219 million in notional value. According to CME Group, the product has become the largest source of regulated weekend liquidity for gold futures trading.

The strong response convinced the exchange that demand exists for similar access to silver markets.

Beginning Sept. 11, traders will be able to buy and sell 100-ounce Silver futures on a continuous schedule throughout the week, subject to regulatory approval. The expanded schedule is designed to provide greater flexibility for investors managing positions during periods when traditional U.S. futures markets would normally be closed.

Why 24/7 Trading Matters

Financial markets have become increasingly global, with major price movements often occurring outside normal U.S. business hours.

Geopolitical conflicts, central bank announcements, economic releases from Asia and Europe, and unexpected market events can all move precious metals prices overnight or during weekends. Until recently, many futures traders had limited ability to respond immediately using regulated exchange products.

By extending trading hours, CME Group is attempting to close that gap while providing continuous price discovery and risk-management opportunities similar to what investors have become accustomed to in cryptocurrency markets.

For institutional investors, nearly continuous access can improve hedging flexibility. Retail traders benefit by being able to manage positions without waiting for traditional market openings.

Growth in Precious Metals Trading

The expansion also reflects broader growth across CME Group’s metals complex.

During the first half of 2026, CME reported average daily trading volume of approximately 1.3 million metals contracts, an increase of 55% from the same period a year earlier. Silver futures averaged roughly $50 billion in daily notional trading, underscoring the market’s depth and liquidity.

The exchange’s newer 100-Ounce Silver futures contract has also gained traction since its February launch, averaging approximately 17,800 contracts per day during the first half of the year.

Those figures suggest growing demand for smaller-sized futures products that require less capital than traditional benchmark contracts while still providing access to highly liquid markets.

A Smaller Contract for More Participants

CME introduced the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract earlier this year to bridge the gap between Micro Silver futures and the traditional 5,000-ounce COMEX Silver futures contract.

The financially settled contract was designed to make silver futures more accessible to active individual traders, smaller institutions, and hedgers seeking more precise position sizing. CME executives said at the time that increasing retail participation, geopolitical uncertainty, and demand tied to the global energy transition were driving greater interest in silver markets.

By offering a contract requiring substantially less capital than the standard 5,000-ounce contract, CME lowered the barrier to entry while preserving the efficiency and transparency of its regulated futures marketplace.

Retail Participation Continues to Grow

Retail trading has become an increasingly important driver of futures market activity.

CME previously reported record trading volumes across several smaller precious-metals contracts, including Micro Gold and Micro Silver futures. The exchange’s 1-Ounce Gold futures contract, introduced in 2025, has also experienced steady adoption as investors sought more flexible ways to gain exposure to gold prices without using larger institutional contracts.

Brokerage firms serving active retail investors have supported the expansion of smaller futures products, arguing that reduced contract sizes make risk management easier while broadening participation in regulated derivatives markets.

Implications for Traders

The move to 24/7 silver trading is expected to benefit several categories of market participants.

Commodity traders will have greater flexibility to manage exposure during weekends and overnight market events. Mining companies, refiners, manufacturers, and industrial users may also benefit from improved hedging opportunities when significant news develops outside traditional exchange hours.

For investors, continuous trading may improve price discovery by reducing the gaps that sometimes occur between Friday’s close and Sunday evening’s reopening following major geopolitical or economic developments.

At the same time, expanded trading hours could increase short-term volatility during lower-volume overnight periods, requiring traders to pay closer attention to risk management and liquidity conditions.

CME Builds on Market Leadership

CME Group remains the world’s largest derivatives marketplace, offering futures and options across interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agriculture, cryptocurrencies, and metals.

The continued expansion of nearly continuous trading demonstrates how exchanges are adapting to increasingly global markets where information moves instantly, and investors expect access beyond traditional trading sessions.

For precious metals traders, the addition of 24/7 trading in 100-Ounce Silver futures represents another step toward an always-open marketplace capable of responding to developments whenever they occur.

If the success of weekend gold trading is any indication, CME’s latest expansion could further increase participation in precious-metals futures while strengthening liquidity in one of the world’s most actively traded commodity markets.