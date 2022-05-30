Cincinnati: John F. Johnson Convicted of Assaulting

Cincinnati Man, John F. Johnson Convicted of Assaulting and Brandishing Firearm at Federal Task Force Officers

Louisville, KY (STL.News) After a week-long trial, a federal jury sitting in Louisville, Kentucky, convicted John F. Johnson, also known as Grand Master Jay, on both counts of an indictment that charged him with assaulting a federal task force officer and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, John F. Johnson, 59, on the evening of September 4, 2020, forcibly assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, and interfered with a federally deputized task force officer who was performing official duties, when Johnson aimed a rifle at him. Johnson brandished an AR-15 platform rifle and tactical flashlight at two federally deputized Task Force Officers. Both are detectives with the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.

Based on the two counts of conviction, Johnson faces a penalty of not less than 7 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing is scheduled on August 22, 2022, at 11:00am.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky made the announcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua Judd and Joe Ansari prosecuted the case with the assistance of paralegal Adela Alic.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today