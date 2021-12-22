CFTC Grants Seed SEF LLC Request to Vacate SEF Registration

Washington, D.C. (STL.News) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced yesterday that it issued an order vacating the swap execution facility (SEF) registration of Seed SEF LLC (Seed). The order was issued at the request of Seed. The CFTC had granted Seed registration as a SEF on August 23, 2016.

The Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations state that a SEF may request that its registration be vacated by filing a request with the CFTC at least 90 days prior to the requested date of the vacation. Per Seed’s request, the order revokes Seed’s registration effective December 17, 2021.

With the vacation of Seed’s registration as a SEF there are 20 SEFs registered with the CFTC.