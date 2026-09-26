Centerspace (CSR) Merger Draws Multiple Investigations

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – September 26, 2026 (STL.News) Multiple shareholder-rights law firms are investigating the proposed all-stock merger between Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT), raising questions about the consideration offered to Centerspace shareholders and the process that produced the agreement.

The investigations do not establish wrongdoing, and no court has ruled that Centerspace, its trustees, or Independence Realty Trust violated federal securities laws or fiduciary duties in connection with the transaction. Instead, the law firms are examining aspects of a proposed merger that remains subject to shareholder approvals and other closing conditions.

The underlying transaction is substantial. Independence Realty Trust and Centerspace announced Sept. 9 that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement creating a combined multifamily real estate investment trust with an expected equity market capitalization of approximately $5 billion and enterprise value of approximately $8.1 billion. The combined portfolio would contain 44,354 apartment units across 163 communities in 17 states.

Under the agreement, Centerspace shareholders would receive 3.800 shares of Independence Realty Trust common stock for each Centerspace share they own. Holders of common units in Centerspace’s operating partnership would similarly receive 3.800 common units in IRT’s operating partnership, subject to specified adjustments.

Because the consideration consists of IRT stock rather than a fixed amount of cash, the market value ultimately represented by the 3.800-share exchange ratio can fluctuate as IRT’s stock price changes.

Halper Sadeh investigates Centerspace transaction

Halper Sadeh LLC issued another shareholder alert Sept. 26 saying it is investigating whether Centerspace shareholders are receiving a fair price in the proposed transaction.

The firm said its investigation concerns whether Centerspace and its board violated federal securities laws and/or breached fiduciary duties by allegedly failing to obtain the best possible price, conduct a fair sales process free from conflicts, or provide all material information shareholders need to evaluate the transaction.

Those are issues being investigated by Halper Sadeh and should not be interpreted as findings that violations occurred.

The firm said it could seek increased consideration, additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of shareholders.

Halper Sadeh’s announcement is also attorney advertising and states that prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Other firms have opened Centerspace investigations

Halper Sadeh is not alone in examining the deal.

Monteverde & Associates PC announced an investigation Sept. 9, the same day the merger was publicly announced. The firm said it was investigating Centerspace in connection with its proposed sale to Independence Realty Trust and specifically highlighted the 3.800-share exchange ratio.

announced an investigation Sept. 9, the same day the merger was publicly announced. The firm said it was investigating Centerspace in connection with its proposed sale to Independence Realty Trust and specifically highlighted the 3.800-share exchange ratio. Kahn Swick & Foti LLC also lists a Centerspace investigation dated Sept. 10. The firm is examining the adequacy of the price and process associated with the proposed transaction.

also lists a Centerspace investigation dated Sept. 10. The firm is examining the adequacy of the price and process associated with the proposed transaction. Brodsky & Smith LLC has announced a separate investigation. In a Sept. 17 shareholder update, the firm identified Centerspace and described the same exchange ratio under which shareholders would receive 3.800 IRT shares for each Centerspace share.

The existence of several law-firm investigations does not mean that litigation will necessarily be filed or that any investigation will ultimately establish wrongdoing. Such investigations frequently follow announcements of public-company mergers and acquisitions.

Centerspace and IRT describe benefits of combination

Centerspace and Independence Realty Trust have presented a different perspective on the transaction, emphasizing the potential financial, operational and geographic benefits of combining the companies.

The companies said the merger would create a larger publicly traded multifamily REIT with approximately $5 billion in pro forma equity market capitalization and $8.1 billion in enterprise value.

The combined portfolio is expected to generate approximately 58% of pro forma net operating income from Sunbelt markets, 27% from Midwest markets and 15% from Mountain West markets.

The companies estimate approximately $24 million in annualized synergies from the combination.

They also projected approximately 5% uplift to 2027 Core Funds From Operations per share for shareholders of both companies, although those projections are forward-looking estimates rather than guaranteed results.

Centerspace President and CEO Anne Olson said when the transaction was announced that the combination would allow Centerspace shareholders to participate in a larger enterprise with improved access to capital markets and reduced leverage.

Independence Realty Trust Chairman and CEO Scott Schaeffer said the companies’ portfolios are complementary, combining IRT’s Sunbelt exposure with Centerspace’s Midwest and Mountain West properties.

Under the announced structure, IRT shareholders are expected to own approximately 78% of the combined company’s equity after closing, while Centerspace shareholders would own approximately 22%, on a fully diluted basis and excluding preferred units.

IRT’s management would lead the combined company, which would retain the Independence Realty Trust name and IRT ticker. Its headquarters would remain in Philadelphia.

The companies said the transaction could close as early as the end of the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder approvals, lender consents and other customary closing conditions.

Centerspace stock jumped after merger announcement

Centerspace shares reacted sharply when the merger became public.

CSR closed at $52.71 on Sept. 8, immediately before the announcement. On Sept. 9, shares traded as high as $59.31 before closing at $57.36, up about 8.8% for the session.

The stock subsequently surrendered part of that initial gain.

CSR closed at $55.29 on Sept. 25, the latest completed trading session before this article, after trading between $54.75 and $55.53. Approximately 151,000 shares changed hands.

That Sept. 25 closing price was about 4.9% above the $52.71 closing price immediately before the merger announcement, but approximately 3.6% below the Sept. 9 closing price following the announcement.

For investors, however, CSR’s standalone share price does not tell the whole story. Because Centerspace investors would receive 3.800 IRT shares rather than a predetermined cash payment, changes in IRT’s stock price directly affect the market value of the consideration represented by the exchange ratio.

The SEC filing states that the 3.800 exchange ratio itself does not change because of movements in IRT’s market price before completion of the transaction.

That distinction is important when evaluating claims about whether shareholders are receiving a particular dollar value for Centerspace.

Merger agreement amended Sept. 22

The transaction documents have also been updated since the original announcement.

On Sept. 22, the companies amended the merger agreement after IRT elected to implement an alternative transaction structure for the company merger.

Under the original structure, an IRT merger subsidiary would have merged into Centerspace, with Centerspace surviving. Under the alternative structure elected by IRT, Centerspace is instead to merge into the IRT merger subsidiary, with that subsidiary surviving.

The amendment should not be confused with another SEC filing made the following day.

On Sept. 23, IRT filed an amended Form 8-K stating that it was correcting a typographical error in the EDGAR-filed version of the original merger agreement. The filing says the amendment to the Form 8-K was made solely to correct that error.

Centerspace’s investor-relations records show multiple merger-related SEC filings dated Sept. 9 and Sept. 23, including Forms 8-K, 8-K/A and filings under Rule 425 relating to communications about the business combination.

Shareholder votes remain ahead

The boards of both Centerspace and Independence Realty Trust have unanimously approved the merger, according to the companies.

Board approval, however, does not complete the transaction.

The merger remains subject to approval by the companies’ respective shareholders, lender consents, and other customary closing requirements.

The companies also expect the transaction to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Investors will therefore have additional disclosure documents to review as the companies move toward shareholder votes and a potential closing.

The SEC filings state that information concerning directors, executive officers and other participants in the solicitation, including their direct and indirect interests, will be included in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC.

Those disclosures could provide investors with additional information about the transaction’s background, financial analyses, potential conflicts, executive interests, and the process that led the boards to approve the merger.

Investigations do not establish wrongdoing

For Centerspace shareholders, the growing number of law-firm announcements adds another layer of scrutiny to an already significant REIT transaction.

Halper Sadeh, Monteverde & Associates, Kahn Swick & Foti and Brodsky & Smith have each publicly announced investigations related to Centerspace and the proposed combination.

Their investigations should nevertheless be distinguished from established legal findings.

As of Sept. 26, the sources reviewed for this report do not establish a court finding that Centerspace or its board violated federal securities laws or fiduciary duties in connection with the transaction. The law firms are investigating those issues, while Centerspace and Independence Realty Trust maintain that the combination offers strategic and financial benefits to their shareholders.

The next important stage will include additional transaction disclosures and shareholder consideration of the merger.

Until then, investors will be weighing two central questions: whether the strategic benefits projected by Centerspace and IRT justify the combination, and whether the fixed 3.800-share exchange ratio appropriately compensates Centerspace shareholders as the market value of IRT shares continues to fluctuate.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and news purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal or financial advice. References to law-firm investigations describe allegations or matters under investigation and do not establish wrongdoing. Investors should review filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and consult qualified professional advisers when making investment decisions.

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