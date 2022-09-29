Cannabis banking services provider SHF makes market debut following SPAC merger

Shares of cannabis financial services provider Safe Harbor Financial (NASDAQ:SHFS) made their market debut on Thursday following a merger with SPAC Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NLIT).

Safe Harbor will now be known as SHF Holdings. Shares of the combined company began trading on Nasdaq under the symbol SHFS on Thursday.

Shares of SHF opened at $11.47, later sliding to close at $8.74, down 15% from the stock’s pre-merger closing price of $10.31 on Wednesday.

Northern Lights announced in February that it intended to acquire Safe Harbor from parent company Partner Colorado Credit Union for $185M, which included $70M in cash and $115M in Northern Lights stock. The post-money equity value of the company was valued at around $327M, assuming no redemptions.