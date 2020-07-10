Candiccci’s Restaurant, Ballwin, MO Announces July Live Music Schedule

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri announced their July Live Music Schedule
Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant released their July Live Music schedule. For more than 40 years Candicci’s Restaurant has been offering fine Italian cuisines, holiday buffets, live music and more. They are conveniently located in Ballwin, MO, one block north of Manchester Rd on Holloway Rd.
Live Music schedule for July is as follows:
This weekend:
- Friday, July 10 – Ted McCreary
- Saturday, July 11 – Sound Unlimited
Next weekend:
- Thursday, July 16 – Scott and Karl
- Friday, July 17 – Karoke with Amy Sampo
- Saturday, July 18 – The Convertibles with Selena
July 23 thru 25th:
- Thursday, July 23 – Rhythm Rockers Duo
- Friday, July 24 – Julie Lynch with Anthony Clark
- Saturday, July 25 – The Convertibles with Selena
Ending July:
- Thursday, July 30 – Scott and Karl
- Friday, July 31, Karaoke with Amy Sampo
Live Music Schedule is subject to change. Social distancing guidelines are strictly enforced upon their staff to protect their customers and staff. Visit Candicci’s website for the most up-to-date Live Music Schedule.
Candicci’s Restaurant Location:
Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar
100 Holloway Road
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
