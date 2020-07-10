Candiccci’s Restaurant, Ballwin, MO Announces July Live Music Schedule

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri announced their July Live Music Schedule

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant released their July Live Music schedule. For more than 40 years Candicci’s Restaurant has been offering fine Italian cuisines, holiday buffets, live music and more. They are conveniently located in Ballwin, MO, one block north of Manchester Rd on Holloway Rd.

Live Music schedule for July is as follows:

This weekend:

Friday, July 10 – Ted McCreary

Saturday, July 11 – Sound Unlimited

Next weekend:

Thursday, July 16 – Scott and Karl

Friday, July 17 – Karoke with Amy Sampo

Saturday, July 18 – The Convertibles with Selena

July 23 thru 25th:

Thursday, July 23 – Rhythm Rockers Duo

Friday, July 24 – Julie Lynch with Anthony Clark

Saturday, July 25 – The Convertibles with Selena

Ending July:

Thursday, July 30 – Scott and Karl

Friday, July 31, Karaoke with Amy Sampo

Live Music Schedule is subject to change. Social distancing guidelines are strictly enforced upon their staff to protect their customers and staff. Visit Candicci’s website for the most up-to-date Live Music Schedule.

Candicci’s Restaurant Location:

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar

100 Holloway Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

