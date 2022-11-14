Buy CESC, target price Rs 108: HDFC Securities

Securities has buy call on CESC with a target price of Rs 108. The current market price of . is Rs 75.7.



CESC Ltd., incorporated in the year 1978, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 10074.34 Crore) operating in Power sector.

Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Electricity and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 3977.00 Crore, down -7.36 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 4293.00 Crore and up 11.71 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 3560.00 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 319.00 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Accordingly, the brokerage revises TP downward to INR108 (vs INR113 earlier). However, it retains BUY rating on CESC as the company continue to trade at an attractive valuation of 6.6xFY25P/E and 0.7xFY25 P/BV.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 52.11 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 13.93 per cent, DIIs 21.34 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.