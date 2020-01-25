Boston MA Mayor Walsh Announces First Public Meeting for Franklin Park Master Plan

First community workshop for Franklin Park, set for Tuesday, January 28, 2020

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) Boston, MA Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department today invited community residents to attend the first community workshop for Franklin Park, set for Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Franklin Park William J. Devine Golf Clubhouse.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with a cross-functional team led by landscape architects Reed Hilderbrand, has embarked on a master planning process to study the park’s current strengths and potential improvements, including its landscape health, relationship to adjacent communities, and uses. The resulting master plan will be informed by extensive community engagement and conversation to set a shared vision for a sustainable future for Franklin Park.

“I’m proud of the investments we’re making in Franklin Park, ensuring this vibrant green space will remain a resource and community gathering space for generations to come,” said Mayor Walsh. “I invite all residents to share their thoughts and ideas, and look forward to the next steps in the future of Franklin Park.”

With the sale of the Winthrop Square Garage, Mayor Walsh committed $28 million to revitalize Franklin Park. In preparation for this investment, which includes $5 million earmarked to create a maintenance endowment, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department is launching a new master plan for the park, and is seeking community feedback as they begin their work. Over the coming months, the City of Boston is partnering with a team of landscape architects, planners, ecologists, and community engagement experts to create a community driven master plan for an engaging and diverse Franklin Park.

“Franklin Park is a beloved open space in the heart of our city where residents gather to stay active, relax in a peaceful setting, and make memories,” said Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods. “Thanks to the $28 million Mayor Walsh committed from the sale of the City’s Winthrop Square garage, we are now able to augment the current historic levels of City funding to improve Franklin Park and preserve it for future generations.”

Throughout the planning process, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Master Plan Team are collecting public input about the future of Franklin Park in an extensive series of public engagement events within the park, across the surrounding neighborhoods, and around the City of Boston. Engagement opportunities include community meetings, pop-ups, and online surveys.

“It’s important that the public and community are at the center of this process,” said Liza Meyer, Chief Landscape Architect for the City of Boston. “We face a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of this historic gem of the Emerald Necklace. I urge Bostonians to take advantage of this moment in Franklin Park’s history and make their voices heard.”

The Franklin Park Master Plan aligns with the City of Boston’s Open Space and Recreation Plan, focusing on access, equity, and excellence, so that every neighborhood is home to beautiful spaces that serve both the people and the environment. The Master Plan process is part of the over $230 million allocated through Mayor Walsh’s Imagine Boston 2030 Plan, the largest-ever capital funding for Boston parks.

Refreshments will be provided and the meeting is free and open to all. In the event of bad winter weather, the meeting will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Franklin Park William J. Devine Golf Clubhouse. Changes to the meeting date due to inclement weather can be found on our project website.

For more information about the master plan, to take the online survey, and for more opportunities to engage with the plan through our outreach events, please visit the Franklin Park Master Plan website. The venue is fully accessible and interpretation and translation services are available at no cost. If residents are attending this event and need language or accessibility accommodations, please contact Laura Cawley at the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at Laura.Cawley@boston.gov or (617) 961-3013.