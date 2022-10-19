BoE's Hauser: It could take up to 10 years to unwind QE



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People exit Bank underground station in the City of London financial district during rush hour in London, Britain, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) – It could take up to 10 years for the Bank of England to unwind its quantitative easing bond-buying programme, the central bank’s Executive Director for Markets Andrew Hauser said on Wednesday.

“It could take the best part of five or 10 years to unwind QE,” Hauser told lawmakers on parliament’s Treasury Committee while answering a question on quantitative tightening.

($1 = 0.8890 pounds)