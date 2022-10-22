Biggest Movers: QNT Extends Recent Gains, Climbing by 10% on Saturday – Market Updates Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Quant moved higher for a second straight session on Saturday, as prices rose by as much as 10%. The move sees the token break out of a key resistance level, with many now expecting a move towards $200. Xrp was also higher, extending recent gains in the process.

Quant (QNT)

Quant (QNT) was up for a second straight day, as prices rose by as much as 10% to start the weekend.

Less than 24 hours after hitting a peak of $179.15, the token surged to an intraday high of $193.75 earlier today.

Today’s move sees QNT/USD break out of its recent resistance point of $185.00, with many now expecting prices to move back to $200.

However, earlier gains have somewhat eased, and as of writing, the token is currently trading at $182.97

Looking at the chart, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is now tracking at 60.88, after failing to move past a ceiling of 65.00.

Should bulls eventually overcome this obstacle, it is likely that we will see the price move back above $200.00.

Another notable mover on Saturday was XRP, which rose by over 6% to start the weekend.

XRP/USD rose to a high of $0.4668 on Saturday, which follows up from Friday’s low of $0.4418.

The move sees prices bounce from a key support point of $0.4495, moving away from a three-week low in the process.

Looking at the chart, the move comes as the 14-day RSI marginally broke out of a resistance level of 49.00.

Currently, the index is tracking at 50.03, which is the highest point price strength has hit since Tuesday, signaling a return of bullish sentiment.

Should bulls continue to maintain upward momentum, we will likely see the token formerly known as ripple moving closer to a ceiling of $0.5000.

Could xrp surge to $0.5000 before the end of October? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

