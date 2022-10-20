Biggest Movers: DOGE, XRP Rebound Following Recent Declines – Market Updates Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Following two days of declines, dogecoin rebounded earlier in today’s session, moving away from a key level of support. The meme coin, which has been hovering close to a one-month low, surged, as bulls seemingly bought the dip. The token formerly known as ripple (xrp) was also higher.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) was a notable gainer in today’s session, as the meme coin rebounded following recent losses.

So far this week, DOGE/USD has been trading around a floor of $0.0580, however prices rallied beyond that point today.

The world’s tenth largest cryptocurrency rose to a high of $0.06068 earlier today, as bulls seemingly have their sights set on a resistance point.

Looking at the chart, this ceiling is the $0.0620 mark, which was last hit ten days ago, on October 10.

Currently, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI), has reached a resistance level of its own, and is currently tracking at this point of 47.50

Should dogecoin bulls intend to take prices higher, we would first need to see a breakout of this current hurdle.

XRP, formerly ripple, was another big mover on Thursday, as price bounced from its own support point.

Following a low of $0.4501 on Wednesday, XRP/USD raced to an intraday peak of $0.4638 earlier today.

Today’s move sees XRP snap a two-day losing streak, bouncing from a support of $0.4500 in the process.

Recent declines have also led to the 10-day (red) moving average (MA) dropping below its 25-day (blue) counterpart.

Although prices have since rebounded today, this shift in moving averages could be a signal for greater drops in price to come.

Momentum in XRP has shifted in the last two weeks, as it was hovering close to a five-month high previously.

Could bulls continue to send xrp higher this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

