Big Movers on D-St: What should investors do with Tata Motors, PNB and PI Industries?

Indian market snapped its 2-day winning streak to close in the red on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 150 points while Nifty50 closed below 18,200 levels.

Sectorally, buying was seen in banks, FMCG, and telecom stocks while selling was seen in realty, metals, consumer durables, and healthcare.

Stocks that were in focus include names like which closed with losses on 0.4%, which rose more than 7%, and which ended with gains of nearly 10%.

Here’s what Akhilesh Jat, Category Manager – Equity Research, CapitalVia Global Research recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Tata Motors: Buy: 445| Stop Loss Rs 430| Target Rs 465

Shares of Tata Motors opened on a positive note and traded sideways throughout the day. The stock has given a breakout of its prolonged consolidation of one month with marginally higher volume.

Momentum oscillators RSI continue its Higher Low formation. We expect the stock price to end the consolidation and resume its uptrend in the days to come.

One can buy the stock in the range of Rs 444-446.

PI Industries: Buy@3700| Stop Loss Rs 3580| Target Rs 3850

Shares of PI Industries surged over 10% intraday to hit a fresh all-time high after strong quarterly results.

The stock has given a close above important resistance levels with higher volume suggesting more upside movement in the price.

MACD indicator sustaining above zero levels with positive crossover suggests more upside in the prices.

: Buy@46| Stop Loss Rs 43.50| Target Rs 52

Shares of PNB continued their positive streak for the fourth consecutive session to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 46. The stock is trading in higher-high & higher-low formations.

Momentum oscillators RSI continue its Higher Low formation and the MACD indicator sustaining above zero levels with positive crossover suggests further upside movement in the near term.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)