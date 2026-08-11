ARS Pharmaceuticals Investors Face October Lawsuit Deadline

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 11, 2026 (STL.News) ARS Pharmaceuticals – Investors who purchased shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) during a defined period earlier this year have until October 5, 2026, to ask a federal court to appoint them as lead plaintiff in a securities class action alleging the company misled investors about the expected expansion of insurance coverage for its flagship allergy treatment.

The lawsuit, which has prompted notices from multiple national securities law firms, alleges that ARS Pharmaceuticals made materially false or misleading statements between March 9, 2026, and June 24, 2026, regarding the anticipated timeline for broader pharmacy benefit coverage of neffy, the company’s needle-free epinephrine nasal spray.

Importantly, these allegations have not been proven in court, and the filing of a securities class action does not establish liability by the company or its executives.

What the lawsuit alleges about ARS Pharmaceuticals

According to the federal complaint, investors claim ARS Pharmaceuticals presented an overly optimistic outlook regarding expanded formulary coverage through CVS Caremark, one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit managers.

The complaint alleges the company failed to disclose that:

No new commercial formulary additions or coverage decisions for neffy would occur during the anticipated July 1, 2026 coverage cycle.

coverage cycle. CVS Caremark had instead deferred its decision until January 2027 .

. Those delays meant expanded insurance coverage would not be available during key summer and back-to-school allergy seasons.

Investors therefore lacked material information needed to accurately assess the company’s commercial outlook.

The lawsuit contends these alleged omissions caused ARS Pharmaceuticals shares to trade at artificially inflated prices during the proposed class period.

Stock fell after June disclosure

According to the complaint, ARS Pharmaceuticals announced after markets closed on June 24, 2026, that expanded CVS Caremark coverage had not been obtained for the expected July implementation date.

Following that announcement, ARS shares fell approximately 23.9%, declining about $2.52 per share to close at $8.02 on June 25, according to the lawsuit. Plaintiffs argue that the decline reflected investors reacting to information that should have been disclosed earlier.

Whether those allegations ultimately satisfy the legal standards for securities fraud remains for the federal court to decide.

About neffy

Neffy is ARS Pharmaceuticals’ FDA-approved needle-free epinephrine nasal spray designed for the emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Because commercial success depends heavily on reimbursement by insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, expanded formulary coverage has been viewed by investors as an important driver of future revenue growth.

The lawsuit centers not on the product’s safety or FDA approval, but rather on what investors were allegedly told regarding the timing of insurance coverage expansion.

Multiple law firms pursuing investors

The Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announcement distributed through PR Newswire is one of several nearly identical investor notices issued after the complaint was filed.

Other firms publicly seeking affected investors include:

Levi & Korsinsky LLP

Robbins LLP

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP

Rosen Law Firm

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

The Gross Law Firm

These announcements are attorney advertisements intended to identify investors who may qualify to participate in the litigation or seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Understanding the lead plaintiff deadline

Under the federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act (PSLRA), investors who suffered the largest financial losses may ask the court to serve as lead plaintiff.

The lead plaintiff works with class counsel throughout the litigation and represents the interests of all proposed class members.

Investors do not have to become lead plaintiff to potentially participate in any future settlement or judgment if the lawsuit ultimately succeeds. Those who do nothing generally remain, absent members of the proposed class unless they later choose to opt out, subject to court procedures.

The deadline for requesting lead plaintiff status is October 5, 2026.

What happens next

Like most securities class actions, the litigation is still in its earliest stage.

The court will first address procedural matters, including appointment of lead plaintiff and lead counsel. Defendants may then seek dismissal of the complaint before any discovery begins.

If the case survives those motions, it could proceed through document discovery, depositions, class certification, possible settlement negotiations, or ultimately trial.

Many securities class actions resolve through negotiated settlements before reaching trial, although outcomes vary significantly and no recovery is guaranteed.

At the time of publication, STL.News has not identified any court ruling finding ARS Pharmaceuticals or its executives liable for the allegations described in the complaint. The company is entitled to contest the claims, and the litigation remains pending.

Editorial Note: This article is based on publicly filed securities litigation and independently verified court-related announcements. The allegations remain unproven, and the filing of a lawsuit does not constitute evidence of wrongdoing or liability. Investors should consult qualified legal or financial professionals before making decisions regarding their individual circumstances.