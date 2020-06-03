Arnold Felon Jarrel Williams Sentenced to 13½ Years in Prison for Causing the Fentanyl Overdose Death of a Westmoreland County Man

(STL.News) – Jarrel Williams was sentenced today to 13 years and six months (162 months) in prison for distributing fentanyl, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Williams, age 32 of Arnold, was sentenced by United States District Judge Mark R. Hornak. Judge Hornak ordered Williams to serve a term of six years of supervised release following his release from prison.

Prior to sentencing, the prosecution informed the Court that Williams was the source of supply for fentanyl that caused the death of M.S., a 33-year-old male who lived in Westmoreland County, and that Williams has a long history of committing drug crimes and domestic assaults. Williams was on parole when he distributed the fentanyl that killed M.S. At that time he had already been convicted of trafficking cocaine and possessing heroin in two state cases and was on bond in two additional state cases for possessing heroin.

Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, the West Leechburg Police Department, the Allegheny Township Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation leading to the conviction and sentence in this case.

