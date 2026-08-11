Alarum Investors Face October Lawsuit Deadline

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 11, 2026 (STL.News) A federal securities class action has been filed against Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) following a dramatic decline in the company’s American depositary shares after Google disclosed action against Alarum subsidiary NetNut’s residential proxy network and Alarum later confirmed that the FBI had seized domains associated with the operation.

The lawsuit was filed August 5, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Alarum securities between March 20, 2025, and July 2, 2026, inclusive. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff have until October 5, 2026, according to notices concerning the litigation.

The complaint alleges ALAR and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information regarding the activities and risks associated with NetNut.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Filing a securities class action does not establish that Alarum or any individual defendant violated federal law.

Lawsuit Focuses on Alarum’s NetNut Subsidiary

ALAR describes itself as a provider of web data collection technology. Its NetNut subsidiary operates residential proxy services, which allow internet traffic to be routed through residential internet protocol addresses.

The lawsuit alleges ALAR promoted NetNut and its business prospects while failing to disclose that, according to the plaintiffs, NetNut was linking customers’ home internet devices into another network without their consent.

The complaint further alleges that the activity allowed cybercriminals to conceal their locations, increased Alarum’s potential legal exposure and threatened its business prospects. Plaintiffs contend that statements concerning Alarum’s business, operations and prospects were therefore materially false or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those assertions are allegations made by plaintiffs and have not been adjudicated.

Google Took Action Against NetNut Network

The events underlying the lawsuit intensified on July 2, 2026, when Google’s Threat Intelligence Group announced that it had taken coordinated action against the NetNut residential proxy network, which Google also referred to as Popa.

Google said it acted in coordination with the FBI, Lumen Technologies and others. The company disabled Google accounts and services it said were being used in NetNut-related malware command-and-control operations and shared technical intelligence concerning NetNut software development kits and backend infrastructure with law enforcement and other organizations.

Google estimated that the NetNut network involved at least 2 million devices worldwide. It said its coordinated actions reduced the number of devices available to the proxy operation by millions. Google also reported observing 316 distinct threat clusters using suspected NetNut exit nodes during one week in June 2026, including cybercriminal and espionage groups.

Residential proxy networks themselves can have legitimate uses. They route internet traffic through consumer IP addresses, which can make traffic appear to originate from a residential connection. The same capability, however, can be exploited to hide malicious online activity.

Alarum Confirmed FBI Domain Seizures

Alarum responded publicly on July 2 and followed with additional disclosures over the next several days.

In an SEC-filed disclosure, the company confirmed that it and NetNut had become aware that certain NetNut-associated domains had been seized by the FBI. Alarum said additional domains were subsequently seized as it continued investigating the incident.

Alarum said it was experiencing disruptions affecting a portion of its services and warned that prolonged disruptions were likely to have a material adverse effect on operations, financial results and its ability to provide certain services to customers.

At that point, the company said neither Alarum nor NetNut had been formally contacted by the FBI or another governmental or regulatory authority concerning the matter.

Alarum also said it took the situation seriously and intended to cooperate with law enforcement concerning any misuse of its infrastructure. Reuters reported the company’s response as Google’s action became public.

Alarum Temporarily Paused Network Services

The situation continued developing over the July Fourth weekend.

Alarum disclosed through a Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it issued three separate announcements on July 2, July 3, and July 4 concerning the NetNut matter.

The July 4 announcement disclosed a temporary operational pause of certain network services while Alarum continued investigating the incident affecting NetNut’s network.

The company’s SEC filing provides independent confirmation of the sequence of Alarum’s public responses and the operational action it took following the domain seizures.

Alarum Shares Suffered Two Major Declines

The securities complaint identifies two significant stock declines connected with the disclosures.

According to information describing the complaint, Alarum ADSs declined $1.67, or 20.8%, on July 2, closing at $6.35 per ADS after Reuters reported Google’s disruption of NetNut.

Following Alarum’s July 4 announcement that certain network services would be temporarily paused, the shares fell another $3.27, or 51.49%, to close at $3.08 on July 6, the next U.S. trading session.

Plaintiffs contend those declines caused losses to investors who purchased Alarum securities during the proposed class period.

Whether those losses resulted from securities-law violations is among the issues the court would ultimately have to determine.

Multiple Law Firms Are Seeking Alarum Investors

The investor notice issued by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC is not the only legal solicitation connected with the 2026 Alarum litigation.

Rosen Law Firm states that it filed the securities class action on behalf of Alarum investors and identifies the same March 20, 2025, through July 2, 2026, proposed class period and October 5 lead plaintiff deadline.

Other firms that have issued notices concerning the 2026 Alarum case or related potential investor claims include:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP

Robbins LLP

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Schall Law Firm

Pomerantz LLP

Some of those firms are soliciting investors in connection with the filed class action, while others announced investigations of potential securities claims. Their notices constitute attorney advertising and should not be interpreted as independent findings that Alarum or its executives violated securities laws.

This distinction is important because numerous plaintiffs’ securities firms frequently issue notices concerning the same corporate event or lawsuit.

October 5 Deadline Applies to Lead Plaintiff Requests

Investors who acquired qualifying Alarum securities during the proposed class period have until October 5, 2026, to ask the court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

The lead plaintiff serves as a representative of the proposed investor class and generally works with court-approved counsel in directing the litigation.

An investor does not need to become lead plaintiff to potentially participate in a future recovery if a class is ultimately certified and the litigation produces a settlement or judgment.

The October 5 deadline therefore concerns requests for appointment as lead plaintiff rather than a finding of liability or a deadline establishing that investors are automatically entitled to compensation.

Case Is at an Early Stage

The Alarum litigation remains at an early procedural stage.

The filing of the complaint starts the federal litigation process but does not mean the allegations have been accepted by the court. The defendants will have an opportunity to respond to the claims and potentially seek dismissal.

The court also must address the appointment of a lead plaintiff and counsel before the case progresses through later stages of litigation.

No court determination cited in the materials reviewed by STL.News establishes that Alarum Technologies, NetNut, or any Alarum executive committed securities fraud in connection with the allegations.

Why the Alarum Case Has Broader Significance

The case reaches beyond an ordinary dispute over corporate earnings or financial projections because the underlying events involve cybersecurity, residential proxy infrastructure, consumer devices and federal law enforcement.

Google’s July 2 findings describe residential proxy networks as infrastructure capable of masking the true origin of internet activity. Google said unsuspecting consumers can face risks when their devices become proxy exit nodes because unauthorized traffic can appear to originate from their home IP addresses.

For Alarum investors, the securities case presents a separate question: whether the company adequately disclosed material risks surrounding NetNut before those issues became public and the stock price declined.

That question remains unresolved.

Legal Status: The allegations against Alarum Technologies Ltd. and the individual defendants remain unproven. The filing of a complaint is not a finding of misconduct, securities fraud, or liability. Defendants are entitled to contest the allegations and present defenses as the case proceeds.

Investor Notice: STL.News does not provide legal or investment advice. Investors considering their rights in a securities class action should review relevant court filings and consult a qualified attorney regarding their individual circumstances.