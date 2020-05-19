Ala El Bashatly Sentenced to 100 months In Prison

(STL.News) – Ala El Bashatly, age 41, of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady following his plea of guilty for traveling into the United States for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Bashatly was sentenced to 100 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents presented in this case, in April 2016, Bashatly travelled from Canada to Fort Wayne, Indiana, for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a 14 year old juvenile. Bashatly picked the juvenile up from her home and took her to a motel where they engaged in sexual conduct. Bashatly was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in June 2016 when he returned to Fort Wayne. The defendant has been detained since his arrest in June 2016.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police, the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center, and the Indiana Division of Child Services. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.

