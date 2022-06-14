Russia Warns “Europe Will Disappear” If It Sends Missiles To Kyiv, Zelensky Vows To Liberate Crimea
Fighting intensified in east Ukraine on Day 111 of the war. Three civilians were killed in Donetsk Oblast due to Russian attacks on June 13, locals officials said. A Russian drone dropped ammunition on a municipal community in Sumy, killing one person and injuring two others. Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai claims that all bridges to the embattled Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk have now been destroyed. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky described the human cost of the battle for the city as “terrifying.” Meanwhile, Kremlin has said that Russia’s main goal in Ukraine is to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. Putin’s political ally, Viacheslav Volodin, has warned that Europe will ‘cease to exist’ if Ukraine is armed with nuclear weapons. The White House has said it is supporting Ukraine to keep it in the strongest place possible against Russia. The father of a Moroccan man sentenced to death by a court in Donetsk has said that his son is a Ukrainian national. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated Berlin’s commitment to supply Ukraine with modern weaponry.
Links: