Putin Launches 14 Missile Strikes On Ukraine – 300 Russian Soldiers Killed – Kyiv Liberates 3 Towns
Ukrainian marines have killed more than 260 Russian troops over the past week in their assaults in the east and southern parts of the country. Ukraine’s military claims that it killed over 300 Russian troops and destroyed 19 tanks in the last 24 hours. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that his country has made progress in its recently launched counter-offensive. Zelensky added that Ukraine will return freedom to Crimea and will make the peninsula one of the most comfortable places in Europe. Russian troops launched 14 missiles and more than 15 airstrikes on military and civilian facilities in Ukraine on September 4. Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” claims that Russian forces have refused to fight in the southern region. Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has blamed Europe for Russian gas export cuts.
Links: