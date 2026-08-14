Aeman Ali Sentenced to 5 Years in St. Louis Drug Case

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 14, 2026 (STL.News) Aeman Ali, one of three defendants prosecuted in a St. Louis drug case involving fentanyl and counterfeit prescription pills, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, concluding his part of a case tied to one fatal and one nonfatal teenage overdose.

Ali, 23, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to aiding and abetting the maintenance of a drug-involved premises. He was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 12, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Prosecutors charged Ali alongside Zaki Salman and Haeder Jameel, both 23. The three defendants admitted roles in drug activity centered at a residence in the 4400 block of Ohio Street in St. Louis in 2022.

Federal prosecutors described Ali’s involvement as more limited than his co-defendants’. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Ali had a limited role in a drug trafficking operation that was extraordinarily volatile and dangerous.

Salman and Jameel received substantially longer prison terms.

Aeman Ali – Drug sales operated from St. Louis residence

According to federal prosecutors and plea agreements in the case, Salman rented the Ohio Street residence that was used for drug sales from Aug. 20 through Dec. 14, 2022.

Salman and Jameel obtained drugs in California, while Salman advertised drugs on social media and directed sales. Prosecutors said the operation sold legitimate Percocet pain pills as well as counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. When Salman was away from the residence, Jameel or Ali handled transactions.

The distinction between legitimate and counterfeit pills became particularly significant because of the potency of fentanyl and the difficulty consumers can face in determining whether an illicitly obtained pill contains the synthetic opioid.

The case eventually became connected to two overdoses involving minors.

On Sept. 18, 2022, prosecutors said Salman delivered drugs to a minor who believed she was purchasing Percocet. The minor overdosed but survived after receiving multiple doses of Narcan, the brand name for the opioid-overdose reversal medication naloxone.

A second incident ended in a teenager’s death.

Aeman Ali – 16-year-old died after fentanyl purchase

Federal prosecutors said Salman and Jameel admitted that fentanyl purchased by a 16-year-old boy on Nov. 19, 2022, resulted in his fatal overdose.

Before his death, the teenager exchanged messages with members of the conspiracy concerning the purchase of Xanax or Percocet, according to the plea agreements.

The circumstances illustrate a continuing danger associated with counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl. Pills sold illegally as familiar prescription medications can contain fentanyl without the purchaser knowing it.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has repeatedly warned that prescription medications should be obtained from licensed pharmacies because illicit pills can contain potentially deadly substances.

The investigation into the Ohio Street operation culminated in a court-authorized search of the residence on Dec. 14, 2022.

Investigators recovered cocaine, MDMA, fentanyl, amphetamine and prescription pills, according to prosecutors. Jameel answered the door while carrying a loaded .45-caliber handgun, which he left on a kitchen table before running toward the rear door, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Aeman Ali – Co-defendants received longer prison sentences

Ali’s five-year sentence is considerably shorter than the sentences imposed on Salman and Jameel, reflecting differences in the charges and their admitted roles.

Salman, of Hazelwood, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, maintaining a drug-involved premises, and distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury.

He was sentenced in June to 20 years in federal prison.

Jameel pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and maintaining a drug-involved premises. He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute MDMA and fentanyl.

U.S. District Judge Cristian M. Stevens sentenced Jameel in July to 200 months in prison — 16 years and eight months.

Both Salman and Jameel were ordered to pay $51,005 in restitution to the parents of the 16-year-old who died.

Ali, by comparison, pleaded guilty only to aiding and abetting the maintenance of a drug-involved premises.

Court records identify the federal criminal matter as United States v. Ali et al., case number 4:24-cr-00309, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Multiple agencies investigated the St. Louis case

The investigation involved federal and local law enforcement agencies from across the St. Louis region.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations participated along with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Florissant Police Department, O’Fallon Police Department and St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen prosecuted the federal case.

The prosecution developed over several years following the 2022 drug activity. Salman pleaded guilty in February 2026, followed by Jameel in March and Ali in April. Ali’s guilty plea completed the plea phase involving all three defendants.

With Ali now sentenced, all three defendants have received federal prison terms.

The sentences total more than 41 years: 20 years for Salman, 16 years and eight months for Jameel, and five years for Ali.

The case also underscores the risks posed by counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and drug sales conducted through social media. What appeared to purchasers to be familiar prescription medications was connected, according to the defendants’ admissions and federal prosecutors, to two teenage overdoses — one that required repeated doses of Narcan and another that ended with the death of a 16-year-old.

You can also view this story on USPress.News.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, U.S. District Court records and Drug Enforcement Administration information.

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