What Is Tipping Pitches In Baseball?

Brussels (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Baseball is an interesting and entertaining game that makes the audience guess which ball is the pitcher going to throw. However, it all is a mystery as we may not understand what will be up next. Sometimes the pitcher itself can give the batters some good clues about the pitch. This is popularly known as tipping pitches. Whenever a pitcher tips a throw they are giving the hitter a good service.

Therefore, the hitters should take benefit from this tipping situation. They can use these tips to combat without any difficulty. When batters pay enough attention they will understand what the pitcher has to offer. If you are not sure what pitching is or how pitches give away mysterious pitches, read below.

What Is the Meaning of “Tipping Pitches” In Baseball?

Tipping pitches are all about the pitcher giving unintentional hints to the batter. It tells you what kind of pitch they will be performing next. Tippers is a popular term for referring to the signs the pitchers and catchers usually exchange. You will be surprised to know that tipping is used in almost all levels of a baseball game.

The players with no experience suffer the most due to this method. It takes a lot of challenges to understand the pitching clues from the pitcher while they are throwing the ball. This is why many young players fail to understand it and bear the consequences. Even if the player may not understand what tipping is about, the opposite party has reason to send such signals.

What Are the Ways Pitchers need To Give Away the Next Shot?

Have you understood the concept of ‘tipping pitches’? You will be surprised to understand how many ways you can receive it all. It may be challenging to give something away on your next shot though. Here are some most prominent signals that you can look for:

Look at the way you angle your hand before throwing the ball

Take a vigilant look at breathing patterns. For example, an extra deep breath will mean you are going to throw the ball fast

Head tilt or facial tension is another sign

Check whether your tongue sticks out before throwing it to the slider or not. Most importantly this gesture can cost you the win or loss in the game

Fiddle the ball before throwing at the center field

You will be surprised to know that anything can be tied to your pitches in baseball. Such patterns can be used against you in the game. It is necessary to remain careful on the field and understand the right gestures. The consequences of sending pitches can cost you a place on the team. If you are not sure of the issues related to tipping ask your coach or teammates about it. Some of the most prominent giveaways of the pitches include the following:

Rubber posture

Eye drops

Arm slot

Wrist curl

Leveling the shoulders

Tipping Pitches: Inside the Houston Astros World Series

The pitcher of Houston Astros, Lance McCullers Jr. made history for all the wrong reasons. However, World Series game 3 against the Phillies became a huge hit. You will be surprised to know that he gave up five home runs. It is a record made by a single baseball pitcher on one postseason performance. This saw another record of home runs World Series. However, this record has been done three times in the previous years.

The list of top performers includes the 1928 Murderers’ Row New York Yankees when babe Ruth hit three. While Lou Gehrig was also connected, by the Bash Brothers-led 1989 Oakland A’s. It was the first-ever game after the Bay area earthquake took place. Later on, the sign-stealing scandal-tainted Astros happened in 2017.

When it comes to McCullers’ case everyone had a different speculation. Many thought that maybe pitch tipping was at play considering the result is a 7-0 route. However, he denied the pitch tipping and his actions didn’t show anything. The co-pitting coach of the Astros, Joshua Miller shared the same kind of thoughts. According to pitching Coach Joshua, the team is always ready to acknowledge everything and monitor it correctly. He denies noticing anything special on that particular day.

How Can Hitters Study Pitchers?

Pitchers have the option to choose from a wide range of pitches in the arsenal. Each one of the pitches requires distinctive grip and arm actions for the opposing team. Furthermore, the pitchers need to have an innovative mannerism that is more often on a subconscious level. It helps them throw the baseball correctly and effectively. The hitter can make a pattern out of the movement from the pitcher’s side. They can gain a lot of advantage from sign-stealing.

It doesn’t mean that pitchers are always giving clues as to where they will throw the baseball. Whenever they do decide to give a signal the hitter should understand it immediately. You need to study the expressions of the pitcher before making any moves. This will in turn improve your chances of winning. Finding something interesting is not always the case though. However, every little hint doesn’t count and may contain a bit of information from the pitcher’s side. You may easily move one step closer to victory right away.

Unfortunately, sometimes the pitchers give the wrong signals. They understand that the hitter will try to get some clues out of this situation. If pitching is suitable on one, it may mislead you on another day. Pitch tipping happens to be more popular among inexperienced players. Moreover, the post-game strikes could lead to even more dangerous results.

Yu Darvish – 2017 World Series

There is no doubt Yu Darvish – 2017 World Series is one of the most controversial games. Yu had the chance to win his first-ever MLB title with big home runs. However, he tipped a few pitches in both Game 3 and 7 putting an end to the dream of winning the title. When the Dodgers investigated they couldn’t find proper proof. While the Astros players were 100% sure that Yu was tipping. Later after the series, it was proved that the Astros were stealing signs. Yu Darvish is himself not sure about the fiasco that happened in the 2017 World Series Major League.