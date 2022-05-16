Under Secretary Zeya’s travel to India & Nepal

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya will travel May 17 – 22 to India and Nepal to deepen cooperation on human rights and democratic governance goals, and to advance humanitarian priorities. She will also discuss partnering with India and Nepal during this Year of Action for the Summit for Democracy. The delegation will include USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Anjali Kaur.