Thai Mama – Maryland Heights, MO – High Google Rating

Thai Mama in Maryland Heights, MO, reaches an unparalleled Rating of 4.9 Stars on Google.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) Thai Mama is a new Thai restaurant that opened on March 16, 2024. Since then, the location has climbed to a 4.9-star rating on Google (as of June 22, 2024, @ 5:35 a.m.) with 189 reviews. These reviews make Thai Mama the highest-rated Thai restaurant in the St. Louis Metropolitan region, an impressive result.

The atmosphere is upscale but casual, with decorations imported from Thailand that the owner individually chose. The facility is clean and relaxing, with furniture purchased from many homes around the region to create a cozy atmosphere. According to customers’ comments, the decoration style was a great idea that customers loved.

Thai Mama in Maryland Heights offers:

Dine-in

Online Ordering

Pickup

Delivery

Catering – small or large groups

Bar with Beer – Wine – Spirits

Comfortable but casual atmosphere

Award-winning Thai cuisine

The owner is Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, who also owns the Thai Kitchen chain with six locations in:

With multiple locations across the St. Louis Metropolitan region, it is easy to experience the best Thai cuisine in the area. All locations have high Google ratings. Visit or order online from the Thai Kitchen nearest to you.

According to travel surveys conducted by CNN each year, Thai cuisine is among the most popular cuisines worldwide.

Ongartsutthikul is a migrant from Thailand who focuses on preparing the best cuisine and providing the best customer service. Ongartsutthikul imports food ingredients from Thailand and the produce weekly from California to ensure the best taste and flavor used to cook her award-winning cuisine.

When she opened Thai Mama, she also opened Sasi Thai Market in the same strip center. Sasi Thai Market offers Thai food ingredients for sale on a retail or wholesale basis. It has a Google Rating of 5 stars with two online reviews.

Sasi Management Group, Inc. operates Sasi Wholesale and Sasi Thai Market.