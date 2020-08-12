T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For July 2020

BALTIMORE, MD (STL.News) T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.28 trillion as of July 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.6 billion in July 2020 and $9.4 billion for the year-to-date period ended July 31, 2020. These client transfers include $0.5 billion and $6.6 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during July and the year-to-date period.
The firm’s assets under management as of July 31, 2020, and for the prior quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm’s target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
