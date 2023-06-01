Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe, the highest-rated Thai restaurant in the region, now delivers with DoorDash or Uber Eats.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe is announced on its website that they have launched its DoorDash account, and customers can order food for delivery using DoorDash or Uber Eats.

Sweetie Cup offers online ordering for:

Pickup Orders – Least Expensive

– Least Expensive Delivery – Uber Eats – DoorDash – Most Expensive

Naturally, call-in orders are always welcome by calling 636-529-8690.

It is the highest-rated Thai restaurant in the St. Louis region, according to a restaurant review published by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Address, phone & email:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd

Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690

Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com

