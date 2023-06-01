Entertainment

Sweetie Cup Thai Café Now Delivers with DoorDash & Uber

June 1, 2023
Smith

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe, the highest-rated Thai restaurant in the region, now delivers with DoorDash or Uber Eats.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe is announced on its website that they have launched its DoorDash account, and customers can order food for delivery using DoorDash or Uber Eats.

Sweetie Cup offers online ordering for:

Naturally, call-in orders are always welcome by calling 636-529-8690.

It is the highest-rated Thai restaurant in the St. Louis region, according to a restaurant review published by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Address, phone & email:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd
Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690
Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com