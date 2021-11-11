Media Advisory

Press Conference 11/12/21 at 11:00 am

MEDIA ADVISORY

RALEIGH (STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office announces a press conference to discuss the sentencing of multiple gang members in a multi-year heroin/fentanyl conspiracy investigation in Wilmington and New Hanover County. We will also highlight the important partnerships between all levels of law enforcement and the partnership between the United States Attorney’s and the District Attorney’s Offices in this and other investigations during the preceding year. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Holly Ridge Police Department, and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigated these cases.

In addition to Acting United States Attorney G. Norman Acker, III, representatives from the ATF, FBI, Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and the Holly Ridge Police Department are expected to be present at this event.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today