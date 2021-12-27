Maryland Lottery – Montgomery Couple Wins $50,000

MD (STL.News) Montgomery County couple wins big on Ca$h Bonus scratch-off in Maryland Lottery.

A Gaithersburg man and his wife are thankful that they celebrated early this year, as ripping into a gift pre-holiday delivered a whopping surprise. A $10 Ca$h Bonus scratch-off the man purchased while travelling through Montgomery County for work won a $50,000 prize.

After completing a job nearby, the lucky man said he stopped at Quince Orchard Shell at 501 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg to pick up a few scratch-offs for his wife before heading home.

“She loves scratch-offs, so I stopped to pick up a few for a pre-holiday surprise,” said the winner.

The couple scratched them together later that evening. When his wife got to the last ticket of the bunch, she quickly got a big surprise.

“She scratched off a $10,000 prize and showed it to me, then several more appeared one by one,” he said.

When the tally from their ticket hit $50,000, the duo needed additional verification before they could believe their luck. After scanning the ticket at a nearby retailer’s ticket checker, it became clear they would soon be headed to Lottery headquarters.

“I still don’t believe it. This is very exciting,” said the man.

The lucky winner says that he and his wife will use the winnings to zero out a few monthly expenses. They also plan to use a portion of the prize to help their parents.

The Ca$h Bonus ticket joined the Maryland Lottery’s lineup of scratch-off games in August. The game has five remaining unclaimed $100,000 top prizes, along with five more $50,0900 prizes and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $10 to $10,000.