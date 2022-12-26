LATEST STOCK MARKET NEWS TODAY: Bitcoin and Ethereum … – Fox Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum higher, Dogecoin lower early MondayCryptocurrency prices were mixed early Monday, with Bitcoin and Etherum higher and Dogecoin trending lower.

At approximately 5:15 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $16,837 (+0.08%), or higher by $14.For the week, Bitcoin was trading higher by nearly 0.27%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower by nearly 1.8%.Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,218 (+0.16%), or higher by about $1.9.For the week, Ethereum was trading higher by slightly more than 2.6%. For the month, it was trading higher by approximately 1.45%.Dogecoin was trading at $0.075658 (-0.35%), or lower by approximately $0.000248. For the week, Dogecoin was lower by almost 3.75%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 15.5%.

Gasoline prices hold steady overnightThe price of gasoline held steady over the holiday weekend. The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline on Monday held at $3.102, the same price as Sunday, according to AAA. The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Saturday was $3.097.One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.142. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.566. A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.29.Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.Diesel has slipped below $5.00 per gallon to $4.684, but that is still a far cry from the $3.576 of a year ago.