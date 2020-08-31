Columbia MO Police Investigating a Fatal Four-Vehicle Crash

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Location: I70 E / 130.8 mile marker

Vehicle & Driver Information:

Vehicle 1 – 2018, Harley Davidson FLHRXS

Driver 1- Ricky L. Reeves, 53, of Columbia, Helmet – No, Fatal Injuries

Vehicle 2 – 2017 Freightliner Cascadia 125 tractor trailer truck, towing a 53 foot refrigerated trailer

Driver 2 – Steven R. Fish, 64 of Greenville, South Carolina, Seat Belt-Yes, No Injuries

Vehicle 3 – Unknown, left the scene of the crash

Driver 3 – Unknown, left the scene of the crash

Vehicle 4 – 2011 Ford Ranger Pickup

Driver 4 – Patrick B. Finley, 80 of Columbia, Seat Belt – Yes, No Injuries

Incident details:

Vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound on I70 in the driving lane in between the 130.6 mile marker and the 130.8 mile marker and collided into the back of Vehicle 2. Driver 1 remained in the roadway after the initial crash.

Vehicle 3 was traveling eastbound on I70 in the driving lane and struck both Vehicle 1 and its driver as it crested an upward incline in the roadway. Vehicle 1 was pushed off the roadway while driver 1 remained in the roadway.

Vehicle 4 was traveling eastbound on I70 in the driving lane and struck Driver 1 as it crested an upward incline in the roadway.

Driver 1 was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin was notified by the Columbia Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are no further details to provide at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

