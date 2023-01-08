Zynecoin (ZYN) Rises 25.55%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Zynecoin (ZYN) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Sunday, the crypto has added 25.55% to $0.218476711.

InvestorsObserver is giving Zynecoin a 82 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Zynecoin!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Zynecoin a high volatility rank of 82, placing it in the top 18% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

ZYN’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Zynecoin price is trading above resistance. With support set at $0.151993656410155 and resistance near $0.214397692932066. This positions Zynecoin out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter