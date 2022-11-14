Zomato can rally up to 38% to Rs 100, says Jefferies

Citing break-even in the food delivery business and positive growth outlook in Blinkit, global brokerage Jefferies maintained its buy rating on with a target price of Rs 100 per share, which implies an upside of 38% from the current market price of Rs 72.40.

The online food delivery platform on November 10 reported a reduced consolidated net loss of Rs 250.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022 compared to Rs 434.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Zomato’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,661.3 crore during the July-September quarter against Rs 1,024.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company said this is the first quarter where it has crossed the billion-dollar annualised revenue mark. Its total expenses rose to Rs 2,091.3 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,601.5 crore a year ago.

The gross order value growth of Zomato was 3% QoQ and 23% YoY, driven by growth in both order volumes and average order value. The growth in revenue per order led to higher adjusted revenue growth in the food delivery business.

On the profitability front, contribution margin as a percentage of the gross order value improved meaningfully to 4.5% in Q2 from 2.8% in Q1. This helped the food delivery business break even at the operating level in Q2.

“Over the medium term, our ambition lies in getting food delivery Adjusted EBITDA to 4-5% of our GOV (gross order value),” Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, said in a release. The average monthly transacting customers grew 4.4% QoQ to 17.5 million in Q2.

While the food delivery business has been growing and steadily moving towards profitability, there is room for the business to grow much faster than what it is currently trending at, Zomato said in a release.

The growth in monthly transacting customers will be driven by both higher repeat rates of the existing customer base as well as new customer additions, Zomato said.

