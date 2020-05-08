Zoetis Announces Pricing of $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes

PARSIPPANY, NJ (STL.News) Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Thursday announced that it has agreed to sell $1.25 billion of senior notes, consisting of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.000% senior notes due 2030 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.000% senior notes due 2050, in an underwritten public offering.

Zoetis intends to use the net proceeds to repay the principal of our 3.450% senior notes due 2020 in the aggregate principal amount of $500 million and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on May 12, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of the underwriters. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the issuer, the underwriters or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send the prospectus and prospectus supplement upon request by calling Barclays at 1-888-603-5847, BofA Securities at 1-800-294-1322, Citigroup at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan at 212-834-4533 and MUFG at 1-877-649-6848.

These securities are offered pursuant to a registration statement that has become effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These securities are only offered by means of the prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction, where the offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

