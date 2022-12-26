ZENZO (ZNZ) Falls 0.25%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

ZENZO (ZNZ) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Monday, the crypto has fallen 24.85% to $0.002527562903.

InvestorsObserver is giving ZENZO a 86 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on ZENZO!

InvestorsObserver gives ZENZO a high volatility rank of 86, placing it in the top 14% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

ZNZ’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.ZENZO price is in a good position going forward. With support set at $0.00203426144944558 and resistance around $0.00269237495886216. This leaves ZENZO with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

