Zee Ent. shares up 0.26% as Nifty falls

Shares of . rose 0.26 per cent to Rs 267.05 in Friday’s trade. It hit an intraday high of Rs 268.5 and low of Rs 265.45, respectively, during the day.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 378.6 and low of Rs 200.5.

As of 11:41AM (IST), the counter saw total traded volume of 104,869 shares with a traded value of Rs 2.8 crore, according to NSE.

The stock had closed at Rs 266.35 in the previous session.

The scrip has advanced 0.77 per cent in the past one month till date, while the benchmark BSE Sensex has gained 4.72 per cent during the same period.

According to exchange data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 36.64 while price-to-book ratio stood at 2.55. A higher P/E ratio shows that investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations. The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and it reflects the price investors are ready to pay even for no growth in a business.

The stock belongs to the TV Broadcasting & Software Production industry.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 0.22 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FII and MF ownership in the firm stood at 39.18 per cent and 21.42 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 2046.0 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 8.86 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1879.53 crore and up 1.77 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2010.47 crore. Its net profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 112.89 crore, down 58.21 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.